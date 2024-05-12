Previous
Half & Half May 12 by mcsiegle
Photo 553

Half & Half May 12

Another from the general store exhibit at the Vernon County historical museum in Viroqua Wisconsin.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well done.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise