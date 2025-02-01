Previous
Next
Menards 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 573

Menards 1

April gave me the get pushed challenge of Rule of Odds. I was at Menards to buy a replacement flapper for our toilet, but couldn’t help detouring down the aisle with ductwork and taking some pictures for the challenge.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey I hope you like this. I had fun looking around this aisle (when I should have just been buying what I came for and getting bavk home!) 🤪
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact