Previous
Photo 574
Menards 2
April gave me the get pushed challenge of Rule of Odds. Taken at Menards.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
mcs-gp
for2025
get-pushed-652
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
another resonse to your challenge.
February 3rd, 2025
