Previous
Petco 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 581

Petco 1

Kathryn @kametty challenged me to shoot with my phone through things. This is one of three I’m posting taken at the pet store. I went there for cat litter but couldn’t resist looking at the cats they had there available for adoption.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact