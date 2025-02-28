Falderal

Or, as I wrote in this script -- a musical version of the Dancing Princesses -- "Fol do rol." Dan was about 3 years old when I typed this up. It started with a script that Frank had written years earlier. Some parts of the story I liked and there were lots of parts I didn't like and drastically changed and added to. He was going to write the music, but only wrote a little bit and it's been sitting on the shelf for lo these many years. In the meantime in 2016 I became obsessed with the 12 Dancing Princesses story and all the many, many modern adaptations or stories inspired by or based on it. Intermittently I take that back up and am constantly finding new material. The word "falderal" made me think of this script again.



Since I was challenged to do something that strongly featured triangles in some way, I'm going to tag this. I don't know how strongly the triangles are featured, but there are a number of them around the edge.