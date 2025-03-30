Previous
Rainbow March 30 by mcsiegle
Photo 630

Rainbow March 30

30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
172% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that's a real eye-popper and totally fun to look at!
March 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! clever !!
March 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Hi Mary, I am pleased that we are partnered this week. April for me is the month of love, it is when Beryl and I married on the 19th. 56 years ago, so I would love (pun intended) for you to make a photo of what the word "love" means to you. As usual please let me know if you would prefer something else. Cheers.
March 30th, 2025  
