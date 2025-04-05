April 2025 - Day 5

I’m just I’ve told the pigs that all during April they need to stay with me in their traveling box. I need to keep them in my purse so, if a photo opportunity comes along, we’re ready. This will be especially true while we’re in Ireland later this month. I would not be able to run to this drawer and get them out of the official orange “Pig Sty” that came with the vintage game. That’s where they usually hang out in between our weekly Thursday Pigmania/Pass the Pigs matches. In this shot you also see a game/puzzle called “The Crazy Pig Game.” I got it earlier this week for 50 cents at a thrift store. So far I’ve tried it once; I thought I’d gotten close to solving it, but no dice.