April 2025 - Day 6

Prior to giving the cats a little dry food, I had washed the clear “ears” bowls and left them on the counter while I did a couple of other things. In my absence the pigs had taken over the bowls and were envisioning their future as something akin to the skateboarding park ramps. I went for my camera and when I got back I found that Bug was up on the counter again (NOT allowed) and eying the pigs with suspicion. I took a couple of pictures and then shooed her down to the floor. You know that old saying about herding cats? Yep! I can testify to that. It turns out it also applies to pigs—and God knows I learned long ago it’s appropriate for dinosaurs.