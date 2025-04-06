Previous
April 2025 - Day 6 by mcsiegle
April 2025 - Day 6

Prior to giving the cats a little dry food, I had washed the clear “ears” bowls and left them on the counter while I did a couple of other things. In my absence the pigs had taken over the bowls and were envisioning their future as something akin to the skateboarding park ramps. I went for my camera and when I got back I found that Bug was up on the counter again (NOT allowed) and eying the pigs with suspicion. I took a couple of pictures and then shooed her down to the floor. You know that old saying about herding cats? Yep! I can testify to that. It turns out it also applies to pigs—and God knows I learned long ago it’s appropriate for dinosaurs.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Mary Siegle

Susan Wakely ace
Funtime for the pigs and cheeky bug. Love the bowls.
April 7th, 2025  
