April 2025 - Day 7

This evening after we’d finished watching Midsummer Murders (at least half of which I missed through coming in a bit late and dozing off through random bits of the episode) we turned the channel to CBS to catch Stephen Colbert’s monologue.



The pigs were watching with us and it occurred to me that we hadn’t had a photo shoot today so I got ready to take a picture and then send them to bed. But just then Frank called down from upstairs with some sort of crisis on the computer involving a zipped file he’d emailed to someone. By the time we’d solved that to Frank’s satisfaction, I found that the pigs were STILL watching TV and Colbert’s show was ending. Here’s a picture of them watching the program that follows Colbert — “After Midnight” maybe? Mochyn had fallen asleep and I had to wake him up to get him back in their “travel case” for the night. He’s gonna be a grumpy bear in the morning.