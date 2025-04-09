Previous
April 2025 - Day 9 by mcsiegle
April 2025 - Day 9

Every once in a great while — like once every two years, maybe — I get wild and crazy and buy a one dollar scratch off lottery ticket. I bought this one and then forgot it was in my purse for several days. When I found it, I got a coin and started the “scratch off” process. The pigs were so hopeful! I knew our chances were very slim of even winning our dollar back, but the pigs were mightily disappointed when the final number was revealed and it too was not a match for the “Hot Number.” Zip—zero. Oh well, better luck next time!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Mary Siegle

