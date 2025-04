April 2025 - Day 13

When I picked Dan up for Sunday movie night, he asked me to swing past McDonald’s so that he could buy his usual plain cheeseburger, fries, and Dr. Pepper. I made a separate order of a large frozen Coke for Frank and small fries for me. The pigs tried to help me place the order, but their voices weren’t loud enough for the person to hear clearly over the intercom. A bit disappointing, but I shared a couple of fries with them for making a good effort.