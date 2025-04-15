April 2025 - Day 15

The pigs were horrified when they took a peek in my suitcase. At that point, the only clothes I had put in were one pair of pants and my swimsuit. Maiale and Svynya were afraid I would be going around Dublin half naked and DEFINITELY not stylishly. Well…yeah. At that Mochyn and Cerdo started sickering. I reassured them I was not finished —there were clothes in the laundry and the drawer yet to put in. Then they spotted the passports, SIM cards and envelope with Euros we had ordered and started chewing me out, telling me our passports should NOT be in my bag I was going to check! Having gone with us on the choir trip to Wales, they fancied themselves travel experts. I know, I know! I had just been putting stuff in there I wanted to be darn sure we didn’t forget. When I got it packed properly, those would be in my purse. Sheesh! I think they are even more nervous about the trip than I am!