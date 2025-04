April 2025 - Day 18

The pigs woke up this morning on the plane (well, Svynya was still asleep when I took this picture) and were rather peeved to find that I hadn’t really save them much of the breakfast we were given. I admit I wasn’t thinking of them. The breakfast was just yoghurt and granola and a fig bar. The pigs had to content themselves with what was left of the fig bar and gummy Nerds (not traditional breakfast food). Hey…sorry. They’ve survived on less.