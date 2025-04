April 2025 - Day 19

Heavens! I thought I had posted this long ago! It’s now Friday the 17th and I just loked at my 30 Shots month and realised I had a big empty space. This was taked during intermission at the Abbey Theatre. I’m not sure the pigs got a lot out of the play. They looked like they were ready to drop — it had been a very full day. I myself don’t remember much of the last part of the first scene. Oh, well. I did enjoy all the rest!