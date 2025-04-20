April 2025 - Day 20

We might have overdone the walking we did in Dublin on Saturday morning and afternoon (Kilmainham Gaol, Museum of Modern Art). Frank was kind of tired and hurting a bit. But after we got back to the hotel took a taxi to a restaurant near the Abbey Theatre and had a good dinner, he was fairly revived. HOWEVER, as we took our seats in the theatre, he fell navigating two steps down to our row. It didn’t seem like much of a fall, and a couple of men helped him back up. But when the play was over and he went to get up out of his seat, he found he was experiencing severe pain—reminiscent, he said, of the pain he had previously had a couple of years ago when he fell in the grocery store. Back then it took a very long time and injections given by a pain specialist to resolve that. So, in the theatre on Sunday he was really hurting as he was helped out to the lobby and then got into the cab I called. Back in our hotel room he still was hurting that night and in the morning. it was so severe that we decided to go to the emergency room of a nearby hospital, where they gave him wonderful attentive care, took x-rays that suggested a possible small fracture, and a C-Scan that ruled that out. It seemed to be muscular. There was not much they could do, in the end, to relieve the pain but recommend continuing to use the acetaminophen we had brought from home and perhaps using medicated patches or gel. The pigs were very patient through the day. But a bit hungry. Frank was given a couple of sandwiches at lunch time, and a couple more at dinner time. In both instances he shared 1/2 of one of them with me. At the end of the day, the pigs finally admitted they were really, really hungry and asked if there was anything left for them. Oh…oops…I had totally forgotten them. The only thing left were the crusts from the two halves of a chicken sandwich and a couple of packets of cookies. They were disappointed, but accepted it with good grace.