April 2025 - Day 22

Tuesday! The day we meet up with and join the bus load of Welsh folks coming over via the ferry and continue within them to Carlow for the Pan Celtic Festival (Gwyl Ban Geltaidd in Welsh, and Fheile Pan Cheilteach in Irish) The pigs were very keen to join the Welsh group, having been to Wales in July of 2023. Mochyn still insists he is a Pedigreed Welsh Pig — and he might be though his purebred status is not certain. Well-in that trip they ALL were at least honorary Pedigreed Welsh Pigs. I also was excited to finally meet in person the man with whom I had communicated by email to arrange for us to join their group travel. I was a little nervous, knowing they were all Welsh speakers and I, wanting to practice my Welsh, knew the limits of my ability to converse in the language. Of course, they all speak English too and I found they have been very encouraging and sympathetic to my “dysgwr” (learner) status. The pigs have tried a little Welsh, but have to improve their pronunciation to be understood properly. Their mouths are constructed differently than ours. When we get home, I’ve give them some more lessons. Here you see them watching the ferry arrive at the port and waiting to see their bus come off.