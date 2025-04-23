April 2025 - Day 23

Wednesday was the first full day of the Pan Celtic Festival. The night before we had gone to the official opening ceremony which was quite impressive. We took a cab there as it had been very rainy and Zi had gotten drenched on my walk downtown to get Frank suspenders to replace the ones we think we left at St. James Hospital in Dublin. On Wednesday we were able to try out the mobility scooter I rented for Frank to use during the Festival. It worked out pretty slick, aside from the inconsistent widths of sidewalks and my turning it to its slowest speed which was a crawl. I again forgot to take a picture of the pigs, so here they are showing how very full the program was, with multiple things going on at the same time all over the town. We walked/scootered all over downtown, went to an open mike session at a small arts center, and in the evening went saw a very funny performance by comic on the topic of learning to speak Irish.