April 2025 - Day 21

Monday we had planned (before the fall) to go to the National Museum of Archeology and take a guided tour of the Book of Kells. Frank was still really hurting so we cancelled our booking for the Book of Kells and Frank stayed in bed napping while I walked to where I could buy the medicated patches and ointment that might help him at least a bit. It was Easter Monday and many places were closed, but in that shopping center and the central Dublin area surrounding it, things were hopping with tourists etc. I tried calling Frank a couple of times after I got the few things I went for, but got no answer so I decided to cross the iconic Ha’penny Bridge to the other side (taking pictures, of course) and walk leisurely back to the hotel, where I found that Frank had had a good long sleep. I totally FORGOT to take any pictures of the pigs along the way and it was the next day before I remembered. This picture was taken Thursday along with another to make up for Wednesday when I forgot AGAIN. So…The Percy Pig gummy candies caught my eye right away in Marks and Spencer on Monday. I knew the pigs would like them and I had to buy them. I was right and so this is the photo taken in the hotel room in Carlow, standing in for Monday in Dublin.