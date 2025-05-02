May 2025 - Dydd 2

I thought I had a great idea for the two days left in this week. But It was not easy to convince the pigs to perch on the top of the desktop Mac. It IS, admittedly, rather narrow and Mochyn was the only one of the four who agreed. Even so, when he tried to face forward he lost his balance and fell, so we settled for a side view. I really ought to work on my actual photography skills instead of just snapping pics of little rubber pigs. This isn't all that straight--and I don't think I can blame that on Mochyn.