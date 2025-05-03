May 2025 - Dydd 3

Oh, boy! Did I get chewed out by dinosaurs -- most specifically by the Triceratops Twins who saw May 1st and May 2nd and complained that I had worked with the pigs every day in April and they were included in only the one on April 1st when we celebrated Babe and Bug's birthday. And...AND...their voices rose several notches...it was in September when I last posted dino pics before April 1. I tried to reason that I had taken pictures of them with the Nativity figures, but, yes, I guess I didn't post any of those. Sigh. I have neglected the dinosaurs and Neanderthals and really need to spend more time with them. I first took this picture with the T-Twins and the Allosaurus who came in to help ride herd on the Twins. (They are slowly maturing, but still get rather rowdy when over-excited.) I decided to re-take the picture with a third dinosaur who was shorter, because the Allosaurus stuck up above the 1/2 way line and messed up the clean half and half lines. One of the Alosaurus youngsters volunteered to stand in.