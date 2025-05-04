May 2025 - Dydd 4

Oh, heavens to Betsy! I forgot that the first week on 365 ends on Sunday the 4th and I only had photos through the 3rd. The Allosaurus, discerning the overall effect I wanted for that short week, jumped up on top of the laptop computer, endangering himself, the laptop, the old Mac desktop that sits behind it, and everyone standing around watching him with their mouths hanging open, I quickly agreed to take the picture and please, please would he get down from there. He's sometimes so impulsive, and he looked like he was losing his grip. Whew! no catastrophe ensued. Some guardian angel, or god (or goddess) is looking out for him.