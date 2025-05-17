Previous
Next
May 2025 - Dydd 17 by mcsiegle
Photo 678

May 2025 - Dydd 17

My get pushed challenge was to do a half and half that would also fit no-mow-may. This portion of my back yard is a jungle that I couldn’t mow if I tried. It needs more than mowing to bring it to order.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz here’s the other.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact