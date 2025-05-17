Sign up
Photo 678
May 2025 - Dydd 17
My get pushed challenge was to do a half and half that would also fit no-mow-may. This portion of my back yard is a jungle that I couldn’t mow if I tried. It needs more than mowing to bring it to order.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4994
photos
112
followers
108
following
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Tags
mcs-gp
,
mayhalf-2025
,
nomowmay-25
,
get-pushed-667
Mary Siegle
ace
@spanishliz
here’s the other.
May 19th, 2025
