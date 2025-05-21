May 2025 - Dydd 21

I have been doing a lot of fiddling around with the KaleidaCam app lately and decided to make some of those this week’s half and half images by scrolling forward 1/2 way to the next photo, holding it there and taking a screenshot. The brightly colored bits are gummy dinosaur candies and the rest is bits of the laptop computer they were sitting on. I find it fascinating what a variety of different patterns can often be produced from the same image — or in this case the same subject though not the same exact shot, as I was producing the KaleidaCam images “live” instead of from a photo already taken.