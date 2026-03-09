Rainbow 9

Just filling in. My intention, upon finishing week one of Rainbow month was to take all the month's photos at the grocery store and make week two produce. Then Frank and I got colds or some sort of virus that left me with a hacking cough and not going to the store at all. Even in the next week not going with the leisurely goal of also taking pictures. So when I finally got back to supermarket photography there were two and a half weeks to fill--now three weeks. So please forgive the mass upload of this whole week. I will probably do it again with week three tomorrow. Some are very decent photos but none are fine art and I don't expect you to comment.