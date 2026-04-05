April 2026 Day 5

Well, the “Who Decides?” buttons discovered the candy the Easter Bunny had left for me. I might have known that wouldn’t escape attention. I wonder if all buttons/badges have the same overdeveloped sweet tooth? By the time I came onto the scene the buttons had called a fifth one over to share their find. When I objected and asked why they had done that, their excuse was the Peeps. “See? There are five chicks in the package!” “And it never occurred to you that I might want to have one of them?! It’s actually my candy, to begin with.” They looked so chastened, I let them have all the Peeps. Tomorrow whatever is left in the stores will be on clearance.

