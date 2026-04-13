April 2026 Day 13

Picking up the tax returns, signing to give the accountants permission to submit electronically and then paying the accountants for their work. Yikes! That wasn't an arm and a leg, but it took a big chunk out of what I was pleasantly surprised to see we would get BACK from what we'd paid in estimated taxes. Not complaining! The "Who Decides?" buttons came with me. (Posting to the 13th which is when the accountant's office called to say the returns were ready--but actually shot on the 14th--same day as the doctor's office. We went out to do both those errands.) I think the buttons/badges were very impressed with the formal sounding language in the document -- and with the young lady behind the counter who explained the figures for estimated Kansas state tax for next year.