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April 2026 Day 13 by mcsiegle
Photo 736

April 2026 Day 13

Picking up the tax returns, signing to give the accountants permission to submit electronically and then paying the accountants for their work. Yikes! That wasn't an arm and a leg, but it took a big chunk out of what I was pleasantly surprised to see we would get BACK from what we'd paid in estimated taxes. Not complaining! The "Who Decides?" buttons came with me. (Posting to the 13th which is when the accountant's office called to say the returns were ready--but actually shot on the 14th--same day as the doctor's office. We went out to do both those errands.) I think the buttons/badges were very impressed with the formal sounding language in the document -- and with the young lady behind the counter who explained the figures for estimated Kansas state tax for next year.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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katy ace
A difficult chore finished! Nice to know you got money back and still had some left over after you paid
April 16th, 2026  
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