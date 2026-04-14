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April 2026 Day 14 by mcsiegle
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April 2026 Day 14

The “Who Decides?” Buttons came with me to the Ear Nose and Throat Dr’s office for a re-check of my thyroid. After we saw the doctor, I was going to let them explore the area in the waiting room set aside for children. Not that I think the little badges are kids, but there are so many things to see and do and I thought it would be a good setting for a photo shoot. Well, that's about all they got to do. Just after we got settled a mother came in with her real live little kid, and I told her we'd be out of there very quickly because of the sharp pins the badges have on their backs. I didn't want the little boy to notice the buttons and want to pick one up. So I took a quick photo, gathered them all up and left. Well, shucks. I think they were a bit disappointed. This shot doesn't show even half of the colorful, fun things to see, touch, and play with, and books to read. Books! Maybe we'll go to the library soon.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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katy ace
It does look like a very colorful and entertaining space
April 16th, 2026  
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