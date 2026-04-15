Previous
Next
April 2026 Day 15 by mcsiegle
Photo 738

April 2026 Day 15

I wanted to show the new handrail to the "Who Decides?" buttons (see the shot I posted in my main 365 album) I knew that for them to get a good view they should sit on the square newel post. The small vanity table where Babe likes to hang out has the back piece that obstructs the view. I also knew they would not all fit on the newel post at once. So I gave them turns in small groups of three. I think they were suitably impressed with the workmanship of the handyman we hired. No one (least of all me!) ventured an opinion that they could have done it better.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I think the rail looks fabulous and I am sure the buttons felt the same
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact