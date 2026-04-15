April 2026 Day 15

I wanted to show the new handrail to the "Who Decides?" buttons (see the shot I posted in my main 365 album) I knew that for them to get a good view they should sit on the square newel post. The small vanity table where Babe likes to hang out has the back piece that obstructs the view. I also knew they would not all fit on the newel post at once. So I gave them turns in small groups of three. I think they were suitably impressed with the workmanship of the handyman we hired. No one (least of all me!) ventured an opinion that they could have done it better.