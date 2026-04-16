April 2006 Day 16

Please, please forgive the upload of so many of these April 30-shot photos on the same day. This will (at least briefly) catch us up. After the "Who Decides?" buttons had all had a turn viewing the new handrail (see April 15) I decided I would introduce them to a small representative sampling of other buttons from my collection. Really the "collection" is more a conglomeration! They are not in good order, but in tins and bags -- and there are SO MANY that I would not dare overwhelm the April single subject buttons by getting them all out at once. To our surprise, as I chose from one bunch, who should appear but another of the "Who Decides?" buttons. I thought I had them all corralled together! You can see him in the grouping of miscellaneous badges. Some things I have just bought at the thrift store and have no direct connection with. I was, for instance, just going on 4 years old in July of 1955 when that town celebrated their Diamond Jubilee. But I liked the "Brothers of the Brush" and "Shaver Permit" on those two. I presume that during the 4-day celebration a man had to pay if he wanted to shave. I don't even know in what town the First National Bank ("Bob's Bank") is--or was. And don't ask me what "Keep the $20" means. I have the feeling it might have pertained to some social justice campaign and I used to know, but have forgotten.