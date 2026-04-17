April 2026 Day 17

Dan wanted to go to the library after our couple hours of volunteering at the Animal Shelter. What serendipity! I had Wanted to bring the “Who Decides?” buttons to the library and they were in the car! So, while Dan chose some Blu-ray movies to borrow, we went upstairs for a wider view of the library. After we took this photo, the buttons wanted to go off and look at books. I told them, “Not today. We don’t have a lot of time and I ‘m afraid you would scatter to the four corners of the building.”



Having been told this, they were then mightily ticked off when I stopped to look at several books on the shelf with books that had been newly acquired.



Weeeel…we were still waiting on Dan.