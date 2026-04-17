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April 2026 Day 17 by mcsiegle
Photo 740

April 2026 Day 17

Dan wanted to go to the library after our couple hours of volunteering at the Animal Shelter. What serendipity! I had Wanted to bring the “Who Decides?” buttons to the library and they were in the car! So, while Dan chose some Blu-ray movies to borrow, we went upstairs for a wider view of the library. After we took this photo, the buttons wanted to go off and look at books. I told them, “Not today. We don’t have a lot of time and I ‘m afraid you would scatter to the four corners of the building.”

Having been told this, they were then mightily ticked off when I stopped to look at several books on the shelf with books that had been newly acquired.

Weeeel…we were still waiting on Dan.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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