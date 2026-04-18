April 2026 Day 18

The lost is found!

The Truth: This is a recreation. Shot taken and posted on Sunday 4/19. The "Who Decides?" buttons were not actually present last night when I found my hearing aids. I had been missing them for more than a week. My lack of understanding of how the "Find my Hearing Aids" function on their phone app worked led me to think they might be blocks away. Not finding them in that area, I was checking several stores I'd been in recently to see if the hearing aids had been found and turned it. But last night in my bedroom I reached down to clear a bunch of dust and cat hair off the floor at the foot of the bed--just under the edge. It was a bit dark. I was reaching for the cat hair and, looking at the black thing, I thought it was the wheel on the bed frame. Then I realized that the wheel was white! The black thing was my hearing aids in their case!! Their batteries seem to be dead and not charging--the reason I couldn't use the app to locate them. That was the most significant thing that happened on the 18th. The "Who Decides?" buttons really, really wanted to get in on the glory of the discovery. So I thought, "Why not?"