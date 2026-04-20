April 2026 Day 20

On Sunday, I went into the unmanageable jungle that is our back yard. I’d like to be able to take a cat out but I don’t want to do that until I get a bunch of that unwanted growth chopped out. Otherwise it’s impossible to keep track of where a cat is — somewhere under and behind. Well, I made a tiny boy of headway. You can see the small pile of brush behind the table. You can also see the lush expanse of stuff that still needs to be chopped back. But I quit before I got very far. My leg was aching. On Tuesday the leg pain really kicked into gear and that sciatic nerve pain is back!



The “Who Decides?” Buttons know that i have the same concern for them as for the cats. In fact, they are even smaller than Babe and Bug, so I can’t really take them out to explore the yard until it’s less jungle-like. But I am now behind again with my April same subject shots. So on Wednesday I limped out just far enough to take this picture and then came right back in. Posting this on Thursday.