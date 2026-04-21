April 2026 Day 21

Frank is letting me to use the wheelchair right now because of the pain I‘m experiencing when I try to walk around etc. usually he uses it at the dinner table because it’s easier to get seated and pull forward right up to the table.



The “Who Decides?” buttons were enchanted by the thought of a chair with WHEELS! They begged for a ride, and I agreed as long as I would be pushing. It went pretty well, even if it wasn’t as fast as they would have liked, and not too very long because of the aforementioned leg pain. We took this picture before the ride. They were a bit more jumbled together after. There was a lot of jostling around from side to side trying to get the best view in whichever direction one of them said “Oooooo, look at that!”



This wheelchair is OLD and not in very good shape. It was used by Frank’s grandma (his mother’s mother) She died in 1987. I imagine his mom used it for his father, who passed away in 1993. It was used for his mom toward the end of her life. Frank got really good at folding it up and lifting it into the back of our car. She died in 1908–a few months before my dad. He didn’t use this wheelchair, but several of us have since then. Dan did when he broke his ankle. Frank has used it a number of times for short term stuff. And now it’s my turn. If we ever need a wheelchair for heavy long term use, it won’t be this one.