Previous
April 2026 Day 22 by mcsiegle
Photo 745

April 2026 Day 22

I promised the “Who Decides?” buttons some time ago that I would introduce them to the Neanderthals, who have been hanging out on the glass shelves in the window. Seeing as how those shelves have gotten rather crowded and every time I turn around there seem to be more of the buttons, I figured I should do it now before there’s no room at all. As it is, even after rearranging some things to get them out of the way I still had to put half of the buttons on the shelf below. When they complained that all they could see of the Neanderthals was the bottom of their feet, I assured them that they would get their turn to be formally introduced up on the other shelf. That seemed to satisfy them and I think they were suitably impressed. I ‘m not sure what the Neanderthals thought of them; I did Hear Lady Neanderthal commenting to Neanderthal Woman afterwards, though, that she found it a bit confusing since all the buttons look almost identical. She is used to spending time with our dinosaurs, who have very distinct looks and personalities.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact