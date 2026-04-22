April 2026 Day 22

I promised the “Who Decides?” buttons some time ago that I would introduce them to the Neanderthals, who have been hanging out on the glass shelves in the window. Seeing as how those shelves have gotten rather crowded and every time I turn around there seem to be more of the buttons, I figured I should do it now before there’s no room at all. As it is, even after rearranging some things to get them out of the way I still had to put half of the buttons on the shelf below. When they complained that all they could see of the Neanderthals was the bottom of their feet, I assured them that they would get their turn to be formally introduced up on the other shelf. That seemed to satisfy them and I think they were suitably impressed. I ‘m not sure what the Neanderthals thought of them; I did Hear Lady Neanderthal commenting to Neanderthal Woman afterwards, though, that she found it a bit confusing since all the buttons look almost identical. She is used to spending time with our dinosaurs, who have very distinct looks and personalities.