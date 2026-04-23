April 2026 Day 23

Laura challenged me to make a face with the “Who Decides?” buttons. At first the buttons thought it was a silly assignment and were reluctant to put any effort into it. They warmed to it after I introduced a few props (in the process making it even sillier, but a bit more fun.) I raided my stash of candy to give the face a pair of eyeballs from heart-shaped Junior Mints, and also used a couple of gold-foiled chocolate coins for large earrings.



We made some hair from a package of “edible grass” that I ‘d had for several years. It had been on Easter clearance when I bought it out of curiosity. It IS edible, but I can’t imagine anyone wanting to sit down and tuck into it. I suppose It might be intended for people who have toddlers who are inclined to try to eat the artificial grass in their Easter baskets, and end up in the emergency room. In addition to putting in baskets, the package shows cake decoration as another use.



It says it’s green apple flavored. There’s a hint of green apple, but it’s fairly tasteless. Maybe now that it has come in handy for this get pushed challenge, I can get rid of it—having found a use for it without feeling I need to eat it all. I just hate to waste my money!