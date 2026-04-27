April 2026 Day 27

On Monday nights Frank and I like to watch Midsomer Murders on our PBS channel. I invited the “Who Decides?” buttons to join us. They had never seen that series before. For the most part they enjoyed the program, but I think some of them were a little weirded out by the number of murders packed into that short time. I explained that the episode we were watching, with 4 murders, was extreme even for Midsomer Murders. Usually there are two or three. Once in a while there’s only one and Frank said that he feels cheated if there aren’t at least two. 🤣 As can be seen by the TV screen, our PBS affiliate right now is cycling through the older ones with Tom rather than John Barnaby.