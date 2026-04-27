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April 2026 Day 27 by mcsiegle
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April 2026 Day 27

On Monday nights Frank and I like to watch Midsomer Murders on our PBS channel. I invited the “Who Decides?” buttons to join us. They had never seen that series before. For the most part they enjoyed the program, but I think some of them were a little weirded out by the number of murders packed into that short time. I explained that the episode we were watching, with 4 murders, was extreme even for Midsomer Murders. Usually there are two or three. Once in a while there’s only one and Frank said that he feels cheated if there aren’t at least two. 🤣 As can be seen by the TV screen, our PBS affiliate right now is cycling through the older ones with Tom rather than John Barnaby.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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