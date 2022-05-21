Previous
Next
Bark on a paver by mdaskin
5 / 365

Bark on a paver

This is a colorful piece of bark that I placed on a paver in our front yard (after it had fallen off a tree). The photo was actually taken a few weeks ago
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise