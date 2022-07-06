Sign up
17 / 365
By the sea shore
We were at Bethany Beach and I liked the way the waves died out on the sandy beach.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
6th July 2022 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
sand
,
nature
,
beach
,
waves
,
abstract
,
tide
