22 / 365
Crab Sky
We were vacationing in the Bethany Beach area and I saw this cloud formation that looked like a crab. Sort of coincidental since this is crab country.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
8
365
NIKON Z 5
6th July 2022 11:24am
sky
clouds
crab
