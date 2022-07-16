Previous
Next
Purple Cosmos flower by mdaskin
31 / 365

Purple Cosmos flower

Saw this near the flower in yesterday's shot.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise