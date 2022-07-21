Previous
Next
Frog on a Lilly Pad by mdaskin
36 / 365

Frog on a Lilly Pad

This was taken at the home of people we met on Beaver Island. There were maybe half a dozen frogs on lilly pads in a small water feature at their home. They all looked very much at ease.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise