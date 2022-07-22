Previous
Checkerboard berries by mdaskin
37 / 365

Checkerboard berries

I saw these berries in this array at a farmers' market in Petoskey, MI. I loved the colorful array of the berries that the vendor had arranged.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

ace
@mdaskin
