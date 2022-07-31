Previous
Next
Engaged! by mdaskin
46 / 365

Engaged!

We went to Cranbrook in the afternoon and, as we were leaving the museum, I noticed someone lurking with a camera. I decided to wander over to her and then saw this couple. He had just proposed to her and she had said, "Yes!" A lucky catch
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cherrill
Yay!! :-)
August 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise