Previous
Next
Turbulent mixing by mdaskin
61 / 365

Turbulent mixing

I decided to experiment a bit. This is a single drop of blue food coloring dropped into a glass of cold water.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise