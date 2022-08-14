Sign up
61 / 365
Turbulent mixing
I decided to experiment a bit. This is a single drop of blue food coloring dropped into a glass of cold water.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
365
NIKON Z 5
10th August 2022 9:23am
Tags
blue
,
water
,
abstract
,
mixing
365 Project
