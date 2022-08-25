Previous
Next
When life gives you lemons ... by mdaskin
70 / 365

When life gives you lemons ...

Take a picture! I saw this display of lemons at a Whole Foods store and just had to take a picture of it.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise