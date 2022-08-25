Sign up
70 / 365
When life gives you lemons ...
Take a picture! I saw this display of lemons at a Whole Foods store and just had to take a picture of it.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
70
photos
7
followers
12
following
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Tags
yellow
,
fruit
,
food
,
lemons
