84 / 365
Sunflower
We went to an outdoor dinner welcoming students, staff, and faculty of the department back for a new academic year. This lovely sunflower was outside the restaurant and made me smile.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
sky
yellow
blue
outside
happy
sunflower
