Previous
Next
Ironweed by mdaskin
87 / 365

Ironweed

Saw this beautiful purple flower on a walk earlier this week.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise