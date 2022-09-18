Previous
Next
Dahlia by mdaskin
88 / 365

Dahlia

This was taken in the Chicago Botanical Garden a few weeks ago. I know it is not today's picture, but I still liked it a lot. I hope you do too
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's beautiful, love the tones and dark background.
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise