89 / 365
Bucolic
We went to a political event held at a private home in a nearby suburb. This was the scene at a small pon on the hosts' property.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
10
365
18th September 2022 3:48pm
reflection
trees
clouds
lake
pond
bucolic scene
