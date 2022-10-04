Sign up
96 / 365
Fall is coming
I was out for a walk earlier today and saw this magnificent orange tree against the blue sky with an evergreen to the right.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
1
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
leaves
,
orange
,
fall
,
evergreen
Babs
ace
Lovely autumn colours.
October 4th, 2022
