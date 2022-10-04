Previous
Next
Fall is coming by mdaskin
96 / 365

Fall is coming

I was out for a walk earlier today and saw this magnificent orange tree against the blue sky with an evergreen to the right.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely autumn colours.
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise